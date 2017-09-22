Entertainment News
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant By Travis Scott

Blogzworth

Posted 2 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Kylie Jenner is pregnant by boyfriend Travis Scott, TMZ reports.

Sources close to the production team on Keeping Up With The Kardashians claimed Kylie was around eight weeks pregnant in August. And there may be another pregnancy in the future.

Kardashian Decade

Apparently the Kylie Cosmetics creator has been telling friends since last month when she attended the Day N Night Fest. It’s rumored she is having a girl, though this has not been confirmed.

Kylie posted a photo on Snapchat that reignited pregnancy rumors.

What?!?! 👶 Head to TMZ.com for the story. #kyliejenner #travisscott #pregnant #tmz

Kylie hasn’t confirmed the news yet but has been wearing baggy clothing as of late. Does this mean the Kardashians are about to take the baby industry?

This is Travis Scott:

Wireless Festival - Day 2

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

His comments section is in shambles.

Kylie Jenner Appearance At Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

