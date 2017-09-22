Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant By Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is pregnant by boyfriend Travis Scott, TMZ reports.

Sources close to the production team on Keeping Up With The Kardashians claimed Kylie was around eight weeks pregnant in August. And there may be another pregnancy in the future.

Kardashian Decade A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Apparently the Kylie Cosmetics creator has been telling friends since last month when she attended the Day N Night Fest. It’s rumored she is having a girl, though this has not been confirmed.

Kylie posted a photo on Snapchat that reignited pregnancy rumors.

What?!?! 👶 Head to TMZ.com for the story. #kyliejenner #travisscott #pregnant #tmz A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Kylie hasn’t confirmed the news yet but has been wearing baggy clothing as of late. Does this mean the Kardashians are about to take the baby industry?

This is Travis Scott:

His comments section is in shambles.

