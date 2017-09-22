You Better Sing Down! Tamar Braxton Brings Wendy Williams To Tears With ‘Blind’ [VIDEO]

The power of‘s music madeweep during a private studio session.

Tamar has something special on her hands with her new single “Blind;” it’s the lead track from her upcoming final album, Blue Bird of Happiness.

Before dropping the track, Tamar ran it by a select few–including friends and family–and Wendy was lucky enough to get a preview in person.

The diva of gab was overwhelmed when she heard Tamar’s vocals. Video that Tamar posted to her Instagram showed Wendy tearing up while listening to Tamar’s song, and wiping away tears.

I knew "Blind" was special when I played it for my girl @wendyshow and it brought her to tears, literally. Can't wait to perform it live next week on her show. Until then! Buy and Stream it everywhere #bluebirdofhappiness 🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

We’ll see if Wendy can keep it together next week when Tamar drops by The Wendy Williams Show to perform Blind.

Tamar shared that her most important critic also gave it his stamp of approval, writing,” I REALLY knew “Blind” was the one was when Logan got out of bed came downstairs said “Good Job Mommie” and laid down while we had it on repeat. He’s the TRUE meaning of Happiness.”

