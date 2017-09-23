Rep. Maxine Waters Demands Supporters Help Her Impeach Donald Trump

wants her supporters to be more proactive in helping her impeach Donald Trump

Don’t talk about it, be about it.

Auntie Maxine appreciates that people are so responsive to her political efforts, but she told a crowd gathered at a Congressional Black Caucus Town Hall on Civil Rights that she’s expecting Black leaders to do more than just give her props.

“Don’t come here and tell me, ‘Maxine, you keep on doing what you do.’ But when you gonna give me some support?” she asked. “How many of you in your organizations have said, ‘Impeach 45’?”

Maxine wants her supporters to get up and do the work with her because she knows that there is power in numbers when it comes to politics. And if the audience didn’t catch it the first time, she reiterated her point, stating, “Don’t another person come up to me and say, ‘You go, girl.’ No, you go!”

Some are under the impression that the business of impeaching a president is a complicated matter, but she broke down how simple it is. In short, impeachment is a moving target set by state representatives and senators.

“Impeachment is about whatever the Congress says it is,” she explained. “There is no law that dictates impeachment. What the Constitution says is ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’ and we define that.”

The California representative then gave everyone a brief refresher on how the last impeachment happened.

“Bill Clinton got impeached because he lied,” Maxine reminded everyone before running down the list of reasons that Donald Trump could be impeached. “Here you have a president, who I can tell you and guarantee you is in collusion with the Russians to undermine our democracy. Here you have a president who obstructed justice. And here you have a president who lies every day.”

Circling back around to her original point, Maxine continued, “Thank God that the special counsel is beginning to connect the dots — and understand Facebook’s role in it and social media’s role in it. When is the Black community going to say, ‘Impeach him’? It’s time to go after him. I don’t hear you!”



