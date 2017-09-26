Yo' Durtty
Rappers React To Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Going No. 1

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 15 mins ago
Rapper Cardi B Visits Music Choice

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Cardi B’s debut single, “Bodak Yellow” has officially hit no. 1  on Billboard Hot 100 beating out Taylor Swift, Logic and DJ Khaled.

Rappers took to social media to express their happiness for Cardi B being the first female rapper to go no. 1 since Lauryn Hill back in 1998 including her openly supportive boo, Offset of Migos who was first to break the news online.

Following was Nicki Minaj who congratulated the fellow New Yorker, killing rumors of their alleged beef. Hip Hop queens, Lil Kim & Missy Elliot also voiced their excitement for Cardi B.

Major congrats #CardiB # 1 record 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #TheProgressReport #Offset

A post shared by The Progress Report (@theprogressreport101) on

 

Congrats @iamcardib

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Lastly, J Cole shares words of encouragement to Cardi B in regards to her upcoming debut album.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

 

 

 

