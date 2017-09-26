Rappers React To Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Going No. 1

Cardi B’s debut single, “Bodak Yellow” has officially hit no. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 beating out Taylor Swift, Logic and DJ Khaled.
Rappers took to social media to express their happiness for Cardi B being the first female rapper to go no. 1 since Lauryn Hill back in 1998 including her openly supportive boo, Offset of Migos who was first to break the news online.
Following was Nicki Minaj who congratulated the fellow New Yorker, killing rumors of their alleged beef. Hip Hop queens, Lil Kim & Missy Elliot also voiced their excitement for Cardi B.
this is a win for every woman who was ever told they couldn’t or wouldn’t. this is for every little black and brown girl in every hood with all odds against them and their dreams. this is for @iamcardib who has defied all odds from day fuckin one remaining humble and her true authentic self. HERSTORY IS MAAAAADE I could cry I feel like she everybody favorite cousin😩 we love you girl we are ALL. ROOTING. FOR. YOU!!
Lastly, J Cole shares words of encouragement to Cardi B in regards to her upcoming debut album.
Lalaa Shepard