Rappers React To Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Going No. 1

Cardi B’s debut single, “Bodak Yellow” has officially hit no. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 beating out Taylor Swift, Logic and DJ Khaled.

Rappers took to social media to express their happiness for Cardi B being the first female rapper to go no. 1 since Lauryn Hill back in 1998 including her openly supportive boo, Offset of Migos who was first to break the news online.

Following was Nicki Minaj who congratulated the fellow New Yorker, killing rumors of their alleged beef. Hip Hop queens, Lil Kim & Missy Elliot also voiced their excitement for Cardi B.

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

C O N G R A T S #1 W A Y T O L D Y O U T H E Y C A N T F U C K W I T B R E A K I N G R E C O R D S 🙏🏾🙏🏾🔥🔥💍💅🏽 A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Major congrats #CardiB # 1 record 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #TheProgressReport #Offset A post shared by The Progress Report (@theprogressreport101) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge🙌🏾 May u have continued blessings🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 25, 2017

Congratulations to my baby cakes @iamcardib I always knew this day would come and I am so happy and proud of U!! https://t.co/LA83Rnh9LF pic.twitter.com/v6NWKsRWXM — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) September 25, 2017

C A R D I B C O N G R A T S 🙌🏾

U DESERVE IT!! OUT THA MUDD — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) September 25, 2017

Kongrats to Cardi B going #1, Blood gang 👌🏾 — YG (@YG) September 25, 2017

Big salutes to @lmCardiB !!!!! I feel like it's my #1 and I Dnt even know shawty like that lol, gotta be the illest shit fr, the whole grind — Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) September 25, 2017

Congrats @iamcardib A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Congratulations to Cardi B, Can't Nobody Stop Your Shine! — king of the youth (@lilyachty) September 25, 2017

Lastly, J Cole shares words of encouragement to Cardi B in regards to her upcoming debut album.

Also Cardi b I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it. Don't put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Is this real :')Son my heart is smiling 😌Well who am I not to take J cole advice https://t.co/fRVuNbyCtw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017

