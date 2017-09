Jeff Cherry winner of VH1’s “Signed” TV show stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new deal with Rick Ross’ MMG label. During the conversation Jeff talked about his upbringing in Haiti and how he transitioned to America to pursue a better life for himself and his family. Furthermore, Jeff discussed his new single new single “Price Tag”, new mixtape on the way, and more.

