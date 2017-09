2017 has been a great year for 21 Savage and YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) following back to back releases and now a joint tour called, Numb the Pain which will kick off mid-November in Austin, Texas.

Presale 21savage.com Password issapresale A post shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Check out their official visual for their collab record, “Murder”.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

