Rising Atlanta rapper, Young Nudy stopped by Durtty Boyz Famous Fridays to speak on his relationship with 21 Savage, thoughts on the music industry and having a daughter.

Nudy also speaks on his previous projects and upcoming Slime Ball 2 EP which features 1/3 Migos, Offset & Lil Yachty.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: