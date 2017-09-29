Senator Bernie Sanders Supports Senator Vincent Fort For Mayor Of Atlanta+more

Senator Bernie Sanders supports Senator Vincent Fort for Mayor of Atlanta

We have less than 6 weeks to go before Atlanta elects a new Mayor. Vermont Senatorwill be in town tomorrow to encourage people to vote for Senator Vincent Fort. Bernie Sanders will be at St. Philips A.M.E. Church tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Dangerous sexual predator near Washington Park

People living near Washington Park in Atlanta are disturbed to hear that officers are looking for a dangerous sexual predator. The suspect is described as a black male 20-27 years old between 5’10” and 6″ tall and a slim build. Officer believe he may live in the Washington Park neighborhood.

