Senator Bernie Sanders Supports Senator Vincent Fort For Mayor Of Atlanta+more

Senator Bernie Sanders supports Senator Vincent Fort for Mayor of Atlanta
(September, 29, 2017) We have less than 6 weeks to go before Atlanta elects a new Mayor. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be in town tomorrow to encourage people to vote for Senator Vincent Fort. Bernie Sanders will be at St. Philips A.M.E. Church tomorrow at 3 p.m.
Dangerous sexual predator near Washington Park
People living near Washington Park in Atlanta are disturbed to hear that officers are looking for a dangerous sexual predator. The suspect is described as a black male 20-27 years old between 5’10” and 6″ tall and a slim build. Officer believe he may live in the Washington Park neighborhood.
