Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

These Extreme #WhyImStillSingle Tweets Will Almost Certainly Make You Very Uncomfortable

"I hate everyone ya," one Twitter use wrote.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment
Creative - iPhone App Icon

Source: Hoch Zwei / Getty

These tweets about being exiled to the single life are downright hilarious and—at times—way too intense for Friday. Cheers to the weekend?

… OK.

The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History

9 photos Launch gallery

The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History

Continue reading The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History

The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest