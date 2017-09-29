Dej Loaf & Jacquees Turn Up ‘At The Club’ In New ‘F*ck A Friend Zone’ Visual

Jacquees and Dej Loaf dropped the video to their feel good anthem “At The Club” and it’s lit. Per usual, Dej is a site for sore eyes—her style is impeccable and her braid game is on point. Surrounded by lights, cameras, beautiful women, and expensive cars, Jacquees appears to be having the time of his life.

Watch the pair hit the club scene in the clip up top and check out their joint mixtape Fuck A Friend Zone here if you haven’t heard it just yet.