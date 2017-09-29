Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac Chyna Is Slated To Join

The event is sure to have some quotable moments.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna Amber Rose

Source: Splash / Splash News


Amber Rose‘s annual SlutWalk is on its way and some major faces will make an appearance. One revenge porn victim in particular will join her BFF in the march.

That’s right, Blac Chyna is ready to put on her heels (or whatever you would put on at such an event) to march against slut shaming and to speak out against revenge porn. According to TMZ, Chyna is expected to say a few words about what she went through with Rob Kardashian when he posted nude photos of her on social media back in July.

Chyna’s new go-to lawyer Lisa Bloom is also expected to participate in the walk. Social media is already anticipating the event set for Sunday, October 1 in Downtown L.A.

 

Of course, there were also folks who had something extra to say or were just plain confused.

We’ll wait to hear what Chyna has to say on Sunday. It should be an interesting walk!

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest