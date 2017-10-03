Important Election Dates Every Atlanta Native Needs To Know

Election Season in Georgia is fast approaching and we want to make sure everyone is aware of some important election dates in the city of Atlanta. Make sure your calendars are marked with the dates below.

October 10, 2017

Last day to register to be eligible to vote in the November/General Election and the following run-off election

October 13, 2017

First Day to request Absentee Ballots for November/General Election

October 16, 2017

Early/Advanced Voting Begins for November/General Election

November 3, 2017

Last day to request Absentee ballots for November/General Election.

November 7, 2017

General Election and the deadline for all Absentee Ballots

December 1, 2017

Last day to request Absentee ballots for November Runoff and Special Election Runoff

December 5, 2017

November/General Election runoff and Special Election Runoff

