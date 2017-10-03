National
Trump Greets A Devastated Puerto Rico By Practicing His Jump Shot

You have to watch it for yourself.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump finally took a trip to Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria leaving millions without power and many without supplies or water. How did 45 decide to greet a small group of Puerto Ricans in need? He gave away paper towels.

Oh yea, and he didn’t just hand it to them like a normal human being — he had to show off his jump shot by throwing it to them. You can check out the clip for yourself below.

The shenanigans continue.

