Congrats! Tanisha Thomas Is Having A Baby

Tanisha Thomas is about to be the baddest mommy on the block!
The former Bad Girls Club star made a huge announcement on Instagram when she revealed that she is having a baby! She shared the great news with a stunning maternity pic, sharing that even she was surprised by the news.
Clearly, she is embracing this change with style.
I'm still in shock myself…🙈🌹 However God makes NO mistakes 🙌 With patience and faith we waited for our miracle… And now with love, we joyfully announce our very special blessing 🙏👶🏽♥️ A very special thanks to the following ♥️ Maternity Shoot @studiojdphotography Custom Gown @travianvann Hair Styled by @hairbymizstush Hair @belladreamhair Glam @kikiknowles___
From the caption, it appears that Tanisha and her man may have been trying to have a baby for a while before this.
This was a reveal that Tanisha has been cooking up for at least a week as she hinted last week that she had something big to share with her followers.
RELATED STORIES:
Bad Girls Do Big Things! Tanisha Thomas Lands Talk Show, So Here’s Some Of Her Best GIFs
Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter
It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With Fiance Alexis Ohanian