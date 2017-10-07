Nelly Reportedly Arrested For Second Degree [VIDEO]

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman … TMZ has learned. via TMZ: Law enforcement sources tell us, a woman claims she was raped on the rapper's tour bus in Washington, where he's been performing. Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington. We're told the alleged rape occurred Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM. We're told she specifically said Nelly is the one who raped her. Nelly was booked on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM. It appears he was in custody at the time of this post. #TMZ #Nelly @queenkongie
According to reports Nelly has been arrested on a Rape charge. According to TMZ a woman claims she was raped on Nelly’s tour bus in Washington early Saturday morning, where he’s been performing. Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.
She allegedly said Nelly is the one who raped her.
Nelly was charged with second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM. No word if he is still in custody.
Source: TMZ
