CBS Reporter Backtracks On Colin Kaepernick Story: “What He Would Do During The Anthem, I Do Not Know”

A reporter backtracked on his initial report that Kaepernick planned to abandon his kneeling protest if invited back into the league.

Posted 4 hours ago
NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest captured the nation’s attention when he voluntarily opted out of standing for the National Anthem during games.

The protest has simultaneously invigorated people of color, while infuriating conservative sports fans.

Despite the backlash, Kaepernick has remained steadfast in his position, risking losing his job as a quarterback in the league with no teams picking up the 29-year-old this season.

However, a shocking weekend news headline hinted that Kaepernick was backpedaling on his position. In a televised report, CBS reporter Jason La Canfora said that Kaepernick revealed he would stand for the anthem if invited back into the NFL, ABC reports.

Anchor James Brown asked La Canfora on “The NFL Today”: “And kneeling, he said?”

La Canfora responded: “He’s not planning on kneeling. He’s going to donate all his jersey sales and he’s planning on standing for the anthem if given the opportunity, J.B.”

On Sunday, the reporter took to Twitter to reveal the statement wasn’t entirely true, and that Kaepernick did not tell him he was going to stand in future games.

