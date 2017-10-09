Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Odell Beckham Jr. Out after he Breaks Ankle [Graphic Photos + Video]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty


New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fractured his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to sources, Odell will get a second opinion before deciding on surgery to repair the injury. It is the same ankle that Beckham injured during the preseason.

via ESPN:

Beckham was carted off the field after he suffered the injury with four minutes remaining in the loss, which dropped the Giants to 0-5. He had gone up for a catch and fell awkwardly to the ground, and Chargers players immediately called for medical help.


#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

14 photos Launch gallery

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

Continue reading #TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest