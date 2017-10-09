Odell Beckham Jr. Out after he Breaks Ankle [Graphic Photos + Video]

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fractured his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to sources, Odell will get a second opinion before deciding on surgery to repair the injury. It is the same ankle that Beckham injured during the preseason.

Here's the Odell Beckham Jr. injury. It's bad. Really bad. pic.twitter.com/TLChjKpFOG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 8, 2017

via ESPN:

Beckham was carted off the field after he suffered the injury with four minutes remaining in the loss, which dropped the Giants to 0-5. He had gone up for a catch and fell awkwardly to the ground, and Chargers players immediately called for medical help.