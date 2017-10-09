Donald Trump & Mike Pence planned PR stunt at 49ers Game [VIDEO]

Donald Trump just used Mike Pence for a PR stunt
CNN – On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence was in Las Vegas honoring the victims of the largest mass shooting in modern American history. Less than 24 hours later, he was in Indiana walking out of the Indianapolis Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers after several of the players failed to stand during the National Anthem.
“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote on Twitter by way of explanation.
President Donald Trump, never one to cede to the spotlight, quickly took to Twitter to claim credit for Pence’s walk-out. “I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen,” tweeted Trump. He continued to inject himself into the moment Monday morning, tweeting that Pence received “great praise” for leaving the game. Read one at CNN
