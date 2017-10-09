Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Drags Fan For Filth After Champagne Is Thrown At Her Crew

Don't come for Cardi.

Kiyonna Anthony, King Sukii

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Cardi B In Concert - New York City

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty


Cardi B may have the number one record in the country, but she’ll still put a hater in his/her place if need be.

During a performance on Sunday night, the Bronx rapper proved that not much has changed when it comes to standing up for herself and the people she cares about. Just because she’s a boss making money moves, doesn’t mean she won’t curse you out, a fact one fan was made well-aware of during the concert.

In the clip above, you hear Cardi shout at a concertgoer from the stage. It sounds like someone threw champagne her way, at which point she responded with “We can throw these motherf*cking hands! I don’t give a fuck!” Pointing toward the crowd, she lets it be known she’s not above giving the fan five minutes.

👀 oop! #CardiB letting these fans know! #OooLaLaBlog

A post shared by SNAPCHAT: NJLALA (@ooolalablog) on

Watch the intense moment above and definitely think twice before you come for the young hitmaker.

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest