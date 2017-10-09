National
Kodak Black Indicted For First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct Involving ‘Teenage Girl,’

Troubled rapper Kodak Black is facing up to 30 years in prison after a Florence County grand jury indicted him on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The incident, which involves a “teenage girl” according to WPDE, allegedly occurred back in February 2016, when Kodak (real name, Dieuson Octave) was in Florence for a show at the Treasure City nightclub.

WPDE reports: “Octave, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, who first reported it to her school nurse in Richland County. The school resource officer got involved and made the Florence County Sheriff’s Office aware of the allegations.”

The incident report alleges Kodak assaulted the girl at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Florence County. “Octave was released from the Florence County Detention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, on a $100,000 bond,” WPDE continues. “Clements said other bond conditions for Octave are that he can’t comment on the allegations against him by way of print, electronic , digital or social media. If he violates the terms of the bond order, his bond could be revoked.”

Kodak was also reportedly ordered not to contact the victim or the victim’s family.  There’s no word on his trial date yet, but we will continue to keep you informed as more details about the case surface.

