Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection That Left Her Hospitalized For 22 Days

90s rapper Charli Baltimore spent 22 days in the hospital after developing a rare bone infection following surgery on a broken bone.
Baltimore, who updated fans via Instagram, is fighting through the health scare and already had four additional surgeries after breaking a bone in her leg. She also had to receive a blood transfusion due to complications from the infection. “The infection actually ate thru my incisions down to the bone till it was visable,” she wrote.
Nurses are monitoring Baltimore at home where she has to receive special antibiotics through an PICC IV.
My current situation …having to have IV antibiotics at home thru a special picc IV in my arm that connects into my chest and nurses coming to my house everyday after just spending 22 days in the hospital…undergoing 4 additional surgeries back to back and a blood transfusion after getting a super rare bone infection, that according to statistics only 2 out of 10,000 people that have had surgery on a broken bone contract….The infection actually ate thru my incisions down to the bone till it was visable!!!Straight out of a horror movie !!!my post is not for sympathy but only to say I could of lost my leg or possibly my life ..and it’s wild that during those 22 days in the hospital ..people I met maybe once or twice were more worried and checkin on me than some people I’ve helped or known all of my life …of course my day 1’s were there but it’s funny how people disappear when you’re in potentially the worst situation of your life.So Thank u to everyone that showed me they cared and also thank u to everyone that I would have expected to care but didn’t cause you taught me a valuable lesson…..people’s need of u and love for you can change depending on the circumstances and The real ones will show u what u truly mean to them when ur at your most vulnerable so keep your circle small and tight…. S/o to all my nurses and asst.nurses at Kennedy hospital ….all u guys were the best and kept my spirits up😘😘😘 of course the docs too but I was in there so damn long I got mega cool with all my nurses lol
My surgeon got jokes….I told him I have a shoe addiction pre surgery and since it'll likely be close to a year before I'm fully able to walk properly …he said he gave me a red bottom cast 😂😂😂😂…..ayeeee S/o to Dr.Kovacs,one of the top rated orthopedic surgeons in NJ.He did a great job and my Red bottom cast is that work 😜😂😂👠👠👠lol he may have been listening to that Cardi B pre surgery
Fans flooded Baltimore’s comment section with warm prayers and responses.
