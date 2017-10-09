Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection That Left Her Hospitalized For 22 Days

90s rapperspent 22 days in the hospital after developing a rare bone infection following surgery on a broken bone.

Baltimore, who updated fans via Instagram, is fighting through the health scare and already had four additional surgeries after breaking a bone in her leg. She also had to receive a blood transfusion due to complications from the infection. “The infection actually ate thru my incisions down to the bone till it was visable,” she wrote.

Nurses are monitoring Baltimore at home where she has to receive special antibiotics through an PICC IV.

My surgeon got jokes….I told him I have a shoe addiction pre surgery and since it'll likely be close to a year before I'm fully able to walk properly …he said he gave me a red bottom cast 😂😂😂😂…..ayeeee S/o to Dr.Kovacs,one of the top rated orthopedic surgeons in NJ.He did a great job and my Red bottom cast is that work 😜😂😂👠👠👠lol he may have been listening to that Cardi B pre surgery A post shared by Charli Baltimore (@charlibaltimore) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

Been In surgery all day …finally done.2 metal plates,a rod and numerous screws #Issaconstructionsite💁🏼..lol…anyway Thanks guys for all the Birthday love and Well wishes 😘 A post shared by Charli Baltimore (@charlibaltimore) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Fans flooded Baltimore’s comment section with warm prayers and responses.

