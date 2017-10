Big Sean & songstress, Jhene Aiko have been very public about their relationship despite the fact that she was still legally married to producer, Dot Da Genius since 2014. However, the divorce was finalized last week and Jhene celebrated by getting a portrait of her new lover inked on her arm. Check it out below:

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

@jimmyfallon tonight. Penny ft. me #Moments #TRIP A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: