Mya Drops Sexy New Music Video To Celebrate Her 38th Birthday

Mya decided to leave the music industry behind and focus on her personal life a few years ago, but now the singer is back and looking just as good as she did in 1999.
In honor of her 38th birthday, Mya released visuals to “Ready For Whatever,” the latest single off her forthcoming eighth studio album. The Washington, D.C. native produced the seductive video herself, so you can expect to see her in her true, sensual form.
Hopefully she doesn’t take another decade to drop more new music. Happy Birthday, Mya!
Check out the video above.
