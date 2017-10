In a recent interview with the Durtty Boyz, trap God producer, Zaytoven admitted that he didn’t believe he would have a career in production until the success of Migos breakout record, “Versace”.

Zaytoven also shares how he feels about other producers taking his sauce for their own production and his new deal with Motown Records and being an influence for Gucci Mane’s transition.

“Trap music can be struggle music”.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

