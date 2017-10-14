Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent Goes In On Wendy Williams

was the target of‘s latest online attack after she made comments about him on her show.

Anyone that watches The Wendy Williams Show knows that she will say it like she means it, and that has gotten her in some hot water lately. This week, she criticized 50 for blasting his son, Marquise Jackson, on Instagram.

She later asked her fans on Instagram what they think of 50’s apology for the spat between him and his son.

As we know, 50 Cent has never been one to avoid confrontation. Keeping that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he immeadiately fired back at Wendy in two separate posts.

Being that 50 never misses an opportunity to be petty, he commented on rumors that Wendy’s husband has been carrying on a long-standing affair.

👀 Wendy williams just told me to get my life together, smh 🤦‍♂️ your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherfucker Focus on your own shit bitch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight you’re invited.LOL #50centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

And 50 wasn’t done there. After commenting on her husband’s reported infidelity, he took a shot at her looks.

Yeah bitch, you fucking around in the wrong section. Every time you call me,I'm a show up. #50centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Wendy has yet to respond, and we’re waiting to see if she claps back.

