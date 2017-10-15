Drugrixh Peso: “People Be Acting Real Then Turn Fake”

Just days before his right-hand man and fellow artist, Drugrixh Hect was sentenced to 5 years in prison, rising rapper, Drugrixh Peso sat down with Lalaa Shepard and The Progress Report. During the interview, Peso defines a rapper’s role in society and his transition to a businessman in the music business. Drugrixh Peso also revealed he has unheard music with Zaytoven set to release soon. Tune into #TheProgressReport every Wednesday night 9 PM via The Highly Unique Radio App.

