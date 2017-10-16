National
Jess Hilarious & Azealia Banks Get Into Instagram War [VIDEO]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
Jess Hilarious

Things got heated over the weekend between Jess Hilarious and Azealia Banks on Instagram. According to XXL Magazine, Jess Hilarious posted her video segment “Jess With the Mess,” which gives a rundown of what’s happening in entertainment. In the video she spoke about how Banks’ concert tickets were selling for a cheap price on Groupon and that’s when it all started.

 

Banks in the comment section wrote to Jess, “Buckle down and write a real script. It will get you further than the chitlin circuit.” She also talked about her new film “Love Beats Rhymes” and said, “Check out the trailer for my feature film with @Lionsgate. I figure since you’ve been such a help in promoting my concert tickets you could also promote my silver screen debut!!!! Im a leading lady!!! Maybe one day you’ll make it here too. ❤️ cheers babe xx IN THEATERS DECEMBER 1st.”

#ClapBackSeason: #JessHilarious Vs. #AzeliaBanks 🍿

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Jess then responded on Instagram saying, “Bi*** mad at me because her tickets $16 on Groupon. Bitch I can’t make that up. I told you my news is real, bi***. My comedy show tickets is more than your concert tickets. Bi***, you giving them away and they still anin’t selling out.”

@azealiabanks Chill out NOW

A post shared by Jessica Robin Moore (@jesshilarious_official) on

 

We will keep you posted on this story.

