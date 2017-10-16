Jess Hilarious & Azealia Banks Get Into Instagram War [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Banks in the comment section wrote to Jess, “Buckle down and write a real script. It will get you further than the chitlin circuit.” She also talked about her new film “Love Beats Rhymes” and said, “Check out the trailer for my feature film with @Lionsgate. I figure since you’ve been such a help in promoting my concert tickets you could also promote my silver screen debut!!!! Im a leading lady!!! Maybe one day you’ll make it here too. ❤️ cheers babe xx IN THEATERS DECEMBER 1st.”

#ClapBackSeason: #JessHilarious Vs. #AzeliaBanks 🍿 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

@jesshilarious_official check out the trailer for my feature film with @Lionsgate. I figure since you've been such a help in promoting my concert tickets you could also promote my silver screen debut!!!! Im a leading lady!!! Maybe one day you'll make it here too. ❤️ cheers babe xx IN THEATERS DECEMBER 1st 💁🏽 A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Jess then responded on Instagram saying, “Bi*** mad at me because her tickets $16 on Groupon. Bitch I can’t make that up. I told you my news is real, bi***. My comedy show tickets is more than your concert tickets. Bi***, you giving them away and they still anin’t selling out.”

@azealiabanks Chill out NOW A post shared by Jessica Robin Moore (@jesshilarious_official) on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

We will keep you posted on this story.

