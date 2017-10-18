Yo' Durtty
Did Young Thug Make It A Trend For Gangster Rappers To Wear Dressers?

The music industry changed forever when Young Thug premiered the artwork for his Jeffery album back in 2016, sporting a dress.

Nowadays, artist’s are mimicking Thug’s genius marketing scheme.

Florida rapper, NewAge Jerkboy has been rapping for years, but it wasn’t until he released a visual of himself in a dress surrounded by large guns that he would gain mainstream attention.

Watch below:

But is a “gangster” rapper sporting feminine clothing really effective?

Luckily for Young Thug, his street credibility has been validated but only time will tell how long new age rappers such as NewAge Jerkboy will be around.

NewAge Jerkboy did, however, manage to capture the attention of rappers such as YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) and YFN Lucci, even if it was negative.

