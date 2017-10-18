Test
What’s best way to tell someone there is something unpleasant about them? #ReecQOTD

Reec

Posted 17 mins ago
Click the question to join the conversation on Facebook Live!

What should people offer when they stay in your house for FREE?!? #ReecQOTD

 

How Do You Feel About Girls Being Allowed in The Boy Scouts? #ReecQOTD

What do you think about Eminem’s BET Awards Cypher Aimed at Trump? #ReecQOTD

Has DOVE Soap Gone To Far? #ReecQOTD

 

 

Ladies, Are yall team beard gang or nah? #ReecQOTD

Male or Female should you do a background check before going on your first DATE?

WWYD if your Sons teacher kissed him? #ReecQOTD

Should Twitter SHUT DOWN Trumps Account? #ReecQOTD

What Do You Think About The Falcon’s NOT “Bending The Knee” – #ReecQOTD

What Do You Think About Trumps Statement to the NFL!

