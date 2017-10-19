Watch Gucci Mane’s Visual For “Back On”

Gucci Mane is fresh from marrying his life partner and best friend, Keyshia Ka’oir but is back to work with a new visual.

The 1017 CEO released a music video for “Back On” which appears on his newest project, “Mr. Davis”. The Zaytoven produced record is Gucci’s announcement to the world that he is back like he never left. The video features cameo appearances from Migos, Young Thug, Quality Control P and ample tour footage.

Watch below:

Also, check out this throwback Thursday footage of Gucci Mane sharing his feelings towards his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir on the Durtty Boyz.

