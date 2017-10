After several social media teasers of the two in the studio recording, ATLien’s Future & Young Thug released a collab mixtape, Super Slimey.

The 13 track project features production from usual suspects, Southside, Mike Will Made It, London On Da Track and a verse from Offset of Migos.

Stream Super Slimey below:

