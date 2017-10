Memphis rapper Young Dolph is back to work following a recent shooting which almost took his life… Again.

Dolph just released a new album, Thinking Out Loud which may be his most personable album to date.

Thinking Out Loud features verses from Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, D.R.A.M., and Ty Dolla $ign.

Young Dolph also released exclusive merchandise such as shirts, cassette tapes, and a bulletproof vest.

