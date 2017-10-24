Issa Rae Working On New HBO Drama Centered Around L.A. In The ’90s

Issa Rae Working On New HBO Drama Centered Around L.A. In The ’90s

Posted 5 hours ago
HBO is smartly giving Issa Rae another Drama series to produce.

It looks like Issa Rae has another HBO series in the works. According to Deadline, the 32-year old multi-talented writer, producer, and actress is developing a new drama for the premium cable network that will be centered around a black family dealing with life in Los Angeles in the ’90s. Bridging the later Reagan Era and early Clinton years, the show will focus on the marriage of Sheryl and Jackson, with the former an envelope bounds-pushing real estate agent and the latter a conflicted LAPD anti-gang task force recruit. The show doesn’t have a name yet or it’s unknown at this time, but we do know that Issa will be executive producing the untitled series, along with The Turner House author Angela Flournoy.

