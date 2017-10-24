2 Chainz Says New Album Is On The Way

Photo by

2 Chainz Says New Album Is On The Way

Posted 5 hours ago
2017 Revolt Music Conference

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty


It looks like 2 Chainz is readying a new album for us again.

2 Chainz is arguably one of the hardest working rappers in the game. Regardless of the time of day or year, the ATL veteran appears to be always working on his craft & recording new music for the fans. Hell, just a couple months ago we found out that he had 10 songs with Drake just sitting in the vault, and also has an upcoming collab with Eminem on the way as well. In addition to that, 2 Chainz also released a highly successful, Gold-selling album (which will soon be platinum) in June called Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which featured guest appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, Gucci ManeNicki Minaj & more, but it appears that’s not all Tity Boi is treating fans to this year. It turns out the ATL rapper is getting ready to release another album soon.

