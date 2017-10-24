The Funniest & Most Accurate Reactions To Kris Jenner’s Platinum Blonde Hair
The internet is undefeated.
Posted 2 hours ago
KRIS JENNER: give me the 'you're damn right i stole those puppies'
BARBER: say no more, fam pic.twitter.com/Z0bRey6o6j
— Hades Brown (@HayesBrown) October 23, 2017
Maybe it was cousins with the poor couch that died for Kim. pic.twitter.com/4HLxEqPcVi
— sunflower1430 (@Jennahcheri) October 23, 2017
When you get more than 1 like on a tweet pic.twitter.com/5NXKxfdrxE
— ɱiʀɑɳɗɑ 🦇🎃 (@DTTuesGray) October 23, 2017
Kris Jenner is that white step aunt that has been in the family forever that been with Uncle Doug since 87' 🙌👑💎 pic.twitter.com/TWRkLPRjbo
— #TheBeardCollector (@HOLLYandherEGO) October 23, 2017
…
and uncle doug ain’t trying to marry her bc what’s understood ain’t gotta be explained 😩😩
— arkeke💁🏽 (@yeaisaidit324) October 23, 2017
Kris Jenner really look like her husband died from “natural causes” and she telling everyone she started her own business before his passing. pic.twitter.com/87gQlRbATS
— BIG MAMA. (@HUMonTHESE) October 23, 2017
I didn’t know a blonde Kris Jenner was what I needed.
But now I know. pic.twitter.com/ncXjlT76l7
— Brute (@freethefrican) October 23, 2017
Kris Jenner be like "This is red bottoms , this is bloody shoes"
— Cleif (@skinnyhunkie) October 23, 2017
kris jenner like "what y'all broke hoes doing on this marvelous monday" pic.twitter.com/tKFX1hf6TY
— 🌙 (@dstnysgranchild) October 23, 2017
I saw kris Jenner trending & I thought she was pregnant
— CK (@CagefaceKells) October 23, 2017
Adding this photo of Kris Jenner to my moodboard ASAP. pic.twitter.com/KhxXvf8hKr
— Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) October 23, 2017