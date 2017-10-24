National
Maxine Waters Forced To State The Obvious: She Does Not Want To Assassinate Trump

The congresswoman clarified that she meant the president no physical harm, she just wants him impeached.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads
Maxine Waters sat down with CNN host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday to clarify previous comments she made regarding Trump’s impeachment.

“That’s absolutely ridiculous … that a 79-year-old grandmother who is a congresswoman and who has been in Congress and politics all these years doing any harm,” she said during an interview with “New Day.” “The only harm I might be doing to the President is I want him impeached.”

Waters riled up conservatives after a Friday evening gala LGBT in New York City, where she told the crowd that her mission was to “take Trump out.”

During a Monday FOX News segment, conservative commenter Lawrence Jones ascertained that the lively congresswoman’s call could incite an assassination attempt on the president.

“I’m a free speech person and I’m a libertarian, but when you incite violence that should be investigated,” Jones said. “I’m not so concerned about Maxine Waters; I’m concerned about the people that listen to her—the people that tried to assassinate Republican congressmen at a baseball field. This is the type of behavior that sends these people out to assassinate Republicans.”

Waters, a long-time California congresswoman, has staunchly advocated for Trump’s impeachment-dating back to his first week in office.

“Everybody knows that I’m on the front lines not talking about harming anybody but I am talking about impeachment,” she said during Tuesday’s interview. “I don’t think this President should be representing our country … he creates controversy, he cannot get along with our members of Congress, and I’m going to continue my efforts to impeach him.”

During the interview Waters also called on the president and John Kelly to apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson and Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, a special forces soldier killed during an October 4 ambush in Niger.

Both Wilson and Johnson have repeatedly stated that Trump lacked compassion during the call when he told Johnson that her husband “knew what he signed up for.” Both Trump and Kelly deny that specific account of the conversation.

“It all could be settled if the President of the United States of America would act responsibly and simply apologize,” Waters said. “He has to do that and (chief of staff John) Kelly has to do that and they can put an end to this.”

SOURCE: CNN

[caption id="attachment_2963875" align="alignleft" width="779"] Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] Ever since Congresswoman Frederica Wilson revealed that she overheard President Trump tell Sgt. La David Johnson's grieving widow, Myeshia Johnson, that her dead husband “knew what he was signing up for," the Democratic Representative has been repeatedly attacked by the White House. First, #45 has called her a liar all while his White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was caught lying about Wilson during a recent press briefing. Neither one has yet to publicly apologize to Wilson, and most likely won't, but that won't stop her from standing up strong and powerful against a new administration that seems hell bent on attacking Black women harsher than anyone else. And with the trending hashtag #IBelieveFrederica, it's clear that we are standing right beside her.  

