The Kardashians Re-Sign Their Contract With E! Network For $150 Million

Thefamily has managed to make themselves a whole lot richer….the whole clan just re-signed with E! network and are pocketing $30 million a season for a 5 season deal, which totals at $150 million, according to TMZ. Sources familiar with the deal told TMZ that E! made an overall deal with the famous family, and the Kardashians were re-signed for more 5 cycles. The show just began it’s 10th season this month on the 10 year anniversary of the show’s 2007 premiere.

The contract is said to be a package deal in which E! has to pay for all services rendered by the Kardashians. This contract is definitely a substantial increase from their 2015 negotiation a couple years back, where the family also signed on for 5 cycles, but payment only totaled $100 mil–$10 million less a season.

TMZ’s sources revealed that the Kardashian deal is structured so that the family decides how to split up the money amongst themselves. This also means that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be on the air at least into 2019.

