Blake Lively Perfectly Responds To Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Troll Of A Birthday Wish

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

andhave been absolute relationship goals since they got married in 2012. Back in August, Reynolds had everyone on Twitter and Instagram laughing out loud with the birthday tribute he posted to his wife. He posted a picture of the both of them together along with a loving “Happy Birthday” message…sounds endearing, doesn’t it? But of course Ryan is a known jokester, especially with his girl, so his birthday picture was just a little bit different.

Reaching a whopping 1.4 million likes, Ryan’s “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife” was slightly overshadowed by him almost completely cropping her out.

Ryan’s birthday was on Monday, and Blake finally got her chance to retaliate against the notorious birthday post, but hers might be even better. Lively posted a photo of not only her husband cropped out, but standing next to his friend Ryan Gosling standing front and center.

Fans were living for this hilarious reply, and everyone agrees that once they get married, they want a playful relationship exactly like this. See some of the reactions to Lively’s perfect comeback below.

i love stanning a legend pic.twitter.com/XUKVBmbkTZ — pequeña muerte (@guccively) October 23, 2017

Live footage of Twitter reacting to this: pic.twitter.com/uayBmtLYt3 — Shauna Richardson (@ShaunaRRichards) October 23, 2017

It took me a second to realize Ryan gosling isn't her husband — máire (@mairehan) October 23, 2017

BLAKE SERVING US TWEETS pic.twitter.com/CVRcEZpjOR — Shauna Richardson (@ShaunaRRichards) October 23, 2017

