According to the BeyHive, Cardi B and Beyonce may have some new music in the works judging by a recent screenshot from Cardi B’s engineer.

Cardi B’s engineer AshByMix teases a possible Beyoncé collaboration for Cardi’s upcoming album on Instagram! 🔥🔥🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/H77xyq1Kgd — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) October 23, 2017

Looks like fans will have to wait until the release of Cardi B’s debut album to see if the two songstresses did actually collaborate.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

