10-Year-Old Stepson Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘I Walked In On Him”

A 10-year-old boy testified in the rape trial ofbrother Jelani Maraj. And what he told the jury about his stepfather was devastating.

According to Page Six, the brother of the alleged underage victim walked in on Maraj, 38, as he was allegedly raping his then 11-year-old sister. He told the jury that what he witnessed “wasn’t right,” but was threatened to keep his mouth shut.

Under oath, he recalled what he believes he saw in a basement bedroom in 2015 when he was only 8-years-old.

“What happened was I was looking for [her],” the boy said, referring to his then-11-year-old sister, who has accused Maraj of repeatedly raping her. He was looking for a pencil when he walked in and “saw [Maraj’s] underwear close to his knees.”

When asked by prosecutors what happened next, he said, “I thought it wasn’t right. It looked weird to me, so I ran upstairs.”

Later the boy said that Maraj found him and slapped him in the face “about 10 times.”

“He asked me if I had seen anything. I said, ‘Yes. He slapped me on the cheek again.”

According to the boy, the rapper’s older brother then allegedly used the boy’s mother ( and his wife at the time), Jacqueline Robinson, to threaten him into silence.

“Jelani said I wouldn’t see [my mom] again if I told on him,” he said. “His face was kind of mad.”

As the 10-year-old testified, his family members quietly wept in the gallery.

He also told jurors that since his bedroom was next to his sister’s, he would sometimes hear his door suddenly close at night — and then his sister’s bed creaking.

Maraj’s attorney David Schwartz tried to “poke holes” in the little boy’s story saying that because the lights were off that particular night, he couldn’t have seen what he says he did.

Medical exam shows Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj's stepdaughter was penetrated, exper… https://t.co/QAzoMRcmHd pic.twitter.com/d6Q2xRMNHa — Anapua 105.1FM (@Anapua1051) October 21, 2017

But it looks like Schwartz has an uphill battle to prove his client’s innocence.

Prosecutors allege that Maraj would have sex with the girl as often as four times a week and a doctor that examined the alleged victim’s medical records says it’s clear that she had been sexually active.

“I can say with a reasonable degree of certainty that [the girl’s] medical exam can prove penetration,” said Dr. Aaron Miller after reviewing photos.

And then there’s the fact that prosecutors say Maraj’s DNA was found on a pair of the girl’s pajama pants.

During opening remarks, Schwartz told the jurors that the siblings and their mother are both lying.

“Why would [Robinson] lie and force her children to lie? I can give you 25 million reasons why,” he said.

According to TMZ, Minaj herself is expected to testify and tell jurors that the alleged victim’s mother attempted to extort her for millions.

Maraj is facing up to life in prison if the Nassau jury convicts him of predatory sexual assault on a child.

