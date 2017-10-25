2 Killed On Grambling State University Campus

An unidentified suspect fled the scene after fatally shooting two people early Wednesday morning at Grambling State University in Louisiana, KNOE-TV reports.

Grambling State University shooting leaves 2 dead https://t.co/BtQKltlH3y pic.twitter.com/73AeynRwOV — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 25, 2017

According to ABC News, an altercation in a campus dorm room at the historically Black university led to the shooting, which happened in a courtyard outside.

Grambling’s Media Relations Director Will Sutton told ABC News affiliate KNOE that a student called the police after the shooting. The two victims, Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our prayers go out to the victims and their families,” Sutton said, according to The News Star. “Violence has no place on our campus. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation.”

Andrews was a senior at GSU, but Caldwell was not a student at the university. Both were 23 years old and from Farmerville, Louisiana, ABC reported. Investigators do not believe the shooter was a GSU student.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: KNOE-TV, ABC News, News Star

