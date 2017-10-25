Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

These 6th Graders Rapping About School Is The Dopest Thing You’ll See All Day

Black kid magic.

Global Grind

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Empty desks in classroom

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty


You can never go wrong when you mix hip hop and education.

Sixth grade teacher Terrance Sims was well aware of that fact when he started using hip hop to get his students excited for class.

Sims told The Shade Room, “I use hip-hop to engage my students academically.This song originally was to get our new 6th graders pumped for the new year and it kept picking up steam to be what it is right now. We will continue making videos using hip hop to encourage academic achievement.”

Check out these amazing sixth graders dropping quality bars about their academics to Tee Grizzley‘s “First Day Out”. They are the future after all.

 

TSRStaff: Thembi ( @ThembiTV_ ) 🎥: @simsstrong _____________________________________ Listen–If I had this growing up, my mother wouldn't pop me every time I knew the lyrics to a rap song better than I knew my maths homework. _____________________________________ We spoke with Terrance Sims, the teacher behind all of this #BlackGirlMagic and he spilled some tea on how this song all came about. _____________________________________ "I use hip-hop to engage my students academically," he said. "This song originally was to get our new 6th graders pumped for the new year and it kept picking up steam to be what it is right now. We will continue making videos using hip hop to encourage academic achievement," he added. _____________________________________ Are y'all here for this #Roommates??

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

 

 

INSTADAILY: Gabrielle Union’s Epic School Daze Birthday Party

7 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Gabrielle Union’s Epic School Daze Birthday Party

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Gabrielle Union’s Epic School Daze Birthday Party

INSTADAILY: Gabrielle Union’s Epic School Daze Birthday Party


 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest