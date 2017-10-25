Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Gender Revealed

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty


It’s a boy!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expected to give birth to a beautiful baby boy — according to Us Weekly.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Source: Splash News / Splash News


via Us Weekly:

Since learning that she has a baby on board, Kardashian has maintained her healthy lifestyle. “She’s hungrier than ever,” one insider tells Us, noting that the mom-to-be opts for “smaller meals throughout the day” to stay on track with her diet while eating for two.

Kardashian, who visited a specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a 20-week checkup on October 9, is sticking to her fitness regimen too. She’s doing “more cardio” and “less intensive” workouts, the source adds.

Her relationship with Thompson, 26, is also progressing nicely. “Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the insider tells Us. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

As reported, Khloé is due mid 2018.

Memphis Grizzlies v Cleveland Cavaliers

Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]

6 photos Launch gallery

Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]

Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest