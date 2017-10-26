African-Americans Warned Against Flying With American Airlines

According to a new report from CNN Money, African-Americans are being warned against traveling with American Airlines.

An advisory that came late Tuesday from the NAACP said it has noticed “a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines.” They cited multiple examples where black passengers were either forced to give up their seats on a flight they had checked in on or were removed from flights instead. The organization says that these instances “suggest a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible racial bias.” Any member of the African-American community who is supposed to travel using American Airlines has been asked to use caution.

Finish this story [here]