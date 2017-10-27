Freeway Rick Ross: “With The Mindset & Brilliance It Takes To Run A Drug Empire You Can Do Anything”

Former drug dealer and published author, Freeway Rick Ross recently stopped by The Progress Report to speak on his past life in the streets and his current endeavors.

Rick Ross names patience as the number one thing that kept him alive while serving a life sentence which eventually got reduced to 20 years after finding flaws in his case.

“I was a predator & a victim of drugs”. (Freeway Rick Ross)

@freewayricky discusses reading over 300 books in prison 👀 #TheProgressReport #FreewayRickRoss A post shared by The Progress Report (@theprogressreport101) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Rick Ross encourages black people to read and to never stop learning. His new book, Freeway Rick Ross: The Untold Autobiography, also referred to as the “Ghetto Bible” is one of the most popular books in prison.

Rick Ross also addresses his issues with the rapper Rick Ross during the interview and speaks on plans on starting his own record label in the near future.

“They respect my past but not my present”. (Freeway Rick Ross)

