Pictures surfaced of Offset and 21 Savage in the studio back in July with the hashtag #Culture2 and now the duo has released a joint album with Metro Boomin, Without Warning.

The 10 track project features verses from Quavo & Travis Scott.

C U L T U R E 2

W I T H O U T W A R N I N G A L B U M SET:SAVAGE:TRO @21savage @metroboomin M I D N I G H T

link in bio @offsetyrn @21savage 🚫⚠️ #happyhalloween

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

