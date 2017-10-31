Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Throwback: Fake Beyoncé, Erykah And More Slay Christmas Classics

Jade Novah's pitch perfect impressions will have you ready to order a Diva's Christmas compilation.

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey at Beacon Theatre

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


YouTube star Jade Novah‘s pitch perfect impression of Beyoncé has probably slid down your timeline once or twice.

But do you remember her timeless Christmas compilation, Slay Bells?

Featuring Erykah Badu‘s rendition of “Jingle Bells,” Toni Braxton‘s “Let Is Snow” and performances from Michelle WilliamsShakira, Christina Aguilera and the legendary Whitney Houston.

Not even Mariah could shade this.

Clickthrough to page two for Jade’s recent cover of SZA‘s “Love Galore.”

<!–nextpage–>

Jade’s talent is undeniable.

Check out more here.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest