HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Mary J’s All White Slayage

Hello Beautiful

Posted 4 hours ago
Hip-Hop R&B Queen Mary J. Blige made no apologies Thursday night when she stepped out in an all-white Toni Maticevski original.

The songstress was on hand to celebrate the Net-A-Porter’s Porter Magazine event, highlighting  50 women who are  making things happen in the industry. Mary joined the likes of Charlize Theron, Doctor Who actress Gugu Mbatha Raw, and model Noella Coursaris Musunka.

Mary, who is currently stirring a buzz with her new role in Mudbound, looks like she’s ending the year on a good note. What’s your take on Mary’s white, figure hugging number? Is she killing it or not? Vote below and tell us your thoughts!


