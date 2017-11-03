Yo' Durtty
Big36oz Adds His Spin To Gucci Mane’s & Zaytoven’s Classic “Bricks”

The Durtty Boyz

Gucci Mane #BirthdayBashATL2017

Big36oz released his debut solo project, TRU Details earlier this year which has over 50k streams and downloads. His joint track, “Die For It” featuring 21 Savage has over 500k plays online. Big36oz also appeared on Loso Loaded’s recent project, Creating Memories and Lil Baby & Marlo’s, 2 The Hard Way. Big36oz will be releasing a project Thanksgiving Day titled, ‘Happy Bricksgiving’ hosted by DJ ShowOut Time.

Instagram, Twitter, Youtube & Soundcloud @Big36oz

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

