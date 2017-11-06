Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Viral Idol: London Rapper Little Simz Is Up Next On The Global Stage

After crushing the BET Hip Hop cypher and rocking with the Gorillaz, she's about to take over the game.

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Little Simz

Source: Duy Nguyen / Courtesy of Little Simz


After crushing the BET Hip Hop cypher and a rare feature with the Gorillaz, North London rapper Little Simz continues to spread her legend with eight brand new tracks for the deluxe edition of Stillness In Wonderland.

Stay tuned for more of her razor sharp bars and futuristic styles coming soon.

Sample her single “Good For What” below.

Hit the jump to see Simz’ stunning visual for “Backseat,” along with the Gorillaz collab “Garage Palace.”

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest