Viral Idol: London Rapper Little Simz Is Up Next On The Global Stage

2 reads Leave a comment
After crushing the BET Hip Hop cypher and a rare feature with the Gorillaz, North London rapper Little Simz continues to spread her legend with eight brand new tracks for the deluxe edition of Stillness In Wonderland.
Stay tuned for more of her razor sharp bars and futuristic styles coming soon.
Sample her single “Good For What” below.
Hit the jump to see Simz’ stunning visual for “Backseat,” along with the Gorillaz collab “Garage Palace.”
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours