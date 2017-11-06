Viral Idol: London Rapper Little Simz Is Up Next On The Global Stage

Stillness in Wonderland Deluxe edition out now. Tooo much 🔥! 8 new tracks fi dem! Link in her bio 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Hx8Qa1urNJ — Osiris. (@OTG__) November 4, 2017

After crushing the BET Hip Hop cypher and a rare feature with the, North London rappercontinues to spread her legend with eight brand new tracks for the deluxe edition of Stillness In Wonderland

Stay tuned for more of her razor sharp bars and futuristic styles coming soon.

Sample her single “Good For What” below.

Hit the jump to see Simz’ stunning visual for “Backseat,” along with the Gorillaz collab “Garage Palace.”

